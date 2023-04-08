Cowa LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 3,744,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,904. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

