Cowa LLC Lowers Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,353,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,903. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

