Cowa LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cowa LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 375,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,402. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

