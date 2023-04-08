Cowa LLC Sells 14,009 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,437,000 after acquiring an additional 377,878 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after acquiring an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

