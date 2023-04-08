Cowa LLC Sells 350 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of C traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,918,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

