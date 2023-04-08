Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Plans — Dividend of $0.05

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0547 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.