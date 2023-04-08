Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Plans — Dividend of $0.05

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0547 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

