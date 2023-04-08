Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.14.

CS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442,369 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106,960 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,705,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

