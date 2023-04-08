Critical Review: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rigetti Computing and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 258.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 5.94 -$71.52 million ($0.64) -0.94 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A $6.59 million N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -51.20% 2.83%

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Rating)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.