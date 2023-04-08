Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $14.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.