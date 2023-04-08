CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.40

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $21.69. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 21,169 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $818.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

