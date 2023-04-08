Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.10. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,329 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

