Crypterium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $1.45 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

