Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head to Head Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 4.47 $44.38 million ($0.18) -68.56 Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.01 -$32.81 million ($0.75) -4.25

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 12.13% 1.97% 0.49% Cytosorbents -94.59% -73.94% -46.88%

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.02%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.25%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Cytosorbents on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

