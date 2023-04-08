D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $187.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

