D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

