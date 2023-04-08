D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

