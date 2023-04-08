D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

