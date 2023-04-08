D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

