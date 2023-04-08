D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 162 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average of $277.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

