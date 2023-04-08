D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.