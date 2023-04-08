Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.21. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

