Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

