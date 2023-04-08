Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.90. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 10,215 shares changing hands.

Data I/O Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.