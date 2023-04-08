DataHighway Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462,393.28 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $134.51 million and $462,393.28 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00014927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,167,847 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.03430546 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $381,664.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

