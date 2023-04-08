Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $535.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $452.77.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $446.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.04. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $459.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

