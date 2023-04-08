DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $746,628.84 and approximately $37.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00075151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00150181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,385 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.