DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $339.91 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $339.91 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,002,781,814 coins and its circulating supply is 685,149,537 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

