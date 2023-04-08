DEI Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, DEI has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $81.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00323072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

