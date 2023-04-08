DEI Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $1,994.78 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00321783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

