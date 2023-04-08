Dentacoin (DCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $504.88 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

