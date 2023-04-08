Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 868,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

