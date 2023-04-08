Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,184,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 1,995,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,190. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.