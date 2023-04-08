Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,916,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,752,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

