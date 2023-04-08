Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 251,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

