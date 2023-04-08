DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $2,382,141.52 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

