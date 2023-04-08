dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and $22,457.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,539,946 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00698744 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $22,068.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

