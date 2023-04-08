Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $70.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

