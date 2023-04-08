Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

