Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.14. 310,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 241,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$289.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

