Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 1%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.30 ($44.89) and last traded at €41.50 ($45.11). Approximately 4,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.90 ($45.54).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($47.93) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.19.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.