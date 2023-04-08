Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Cut to GBX 940

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRX. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).
Drax Group Stock Up 1.0 %
DRX opened at GBX 616.20 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,934.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 627.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.89.
In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). Also, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
