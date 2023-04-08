Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Cut to GBX 940

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRX. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 625 ($7.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.67 ($9.00).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DRX opened at GBX 616.20 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,934.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.80) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 627.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.89.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Drax Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,859.41). Also, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,396.77). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.