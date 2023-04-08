Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

