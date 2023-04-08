Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares makes up 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.