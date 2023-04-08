Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

