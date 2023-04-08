Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $26.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

