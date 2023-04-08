Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

