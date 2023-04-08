Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $480,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NVS opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

