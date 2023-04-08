Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

