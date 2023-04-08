Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,251,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:UVXY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

