Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 54,645 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 557,597 shares during the period.

SPIP opened at $26.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

